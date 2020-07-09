SANTA MONICA—Initial plans announced this February that Pacific Park amusement park at the Santa Monica Pier officially added a new “Route 66 Wester Coaster” rollercoaster with a new ’57 Chevy Train. However, all rides currently remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new ride is anticipated to increase ridership at the Santa Monica Pier by at least 25% or 1.4 million rides annually. The ride will race 55 feet above Santa Monica Pier and offer a view of the California coastline. It was manufactured by Chance Rides, which has nearly 60 years’ experience in manufacturing diverse products including CP Huntington trains, rollercoasters, carousels and other various amusement park rides.

Pacific Park offers 12 amusement rides including the world’s first solar powered Ferris wheel, 14 midway games, restaurants and beachside retails visited by 10 million guests annually. The first coaster was installed at Santa Monica’s Pacific Park in 1996 by Morgan Manufacturing. Rides can be bought in an unlimited pass for all rides or can be purchased individually for $5-10.

“Route 66 presented travelers with an open road from Chicago to Los Angeles that offered unique mom and pop dining spots, first-of-its-kind motor lodging and one-of-a-kind roadside attractions; all facets represented in the new ‘Route 66 West Coaster’ roller coaster,” stated Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development on Santa Monica Pier.

The park also acquired “Route 66—End of the Trail,” installed more than 10 years ago, symbolizing the West Coast’s end on the American highway.