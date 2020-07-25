LOS FELIZ—On Friday, July 24, a brand new shelter opened up for the homeless population with a grand opening for its 19th Bridge Shelter located in Griffith Park.

The new building has a park at its location. Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu noted it allows a scenic view for those taking shelter, but allows for other on-site activities to occur such as participants being to form bonds with one another and gain a sense of community.

Other features of the shelter include: 100 beds, which are separated into 62 beds for men and 38 for women, a common area with a lounge, TV, and dining space, a sleeping area that provides occupants with a bed, a small storage area and USB chargers, an area for pets to reside, and a sanitation area which includes showers, sinks, toilets and laundry machines.

The shelter also will provide food for its residents, with three hot meals being provided per day. Leaders also expressed a desire to have food trucks be available so that food can be directly prepared on-site.

Health is a concern that will be observed through constant communication with the city health department in regards to safety and food. Regulations will also be set for staff and citizens to follow: with both parties being heavily encouraged to wear masks and sanitize regularly, and guests being required to have their temperatures taken and logged twice a day.