UNITED STATES−Last Tuesday, June 15, Governors of both New York and California announced their prospective steps to reopen. The states of New York and California are two of the last states to begin fully reopening. COVID restrictions remain in place, but only for the unvaccinated.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement of the state’s reopening to a clapping crowd. New York state reportedly has 70 percent of its citizens who are vaccinated.

The states of New York and California have been in the news frequently over the last 15 months of the pandemic, as the two states have enforced the most stringent COVID restrictions.

Both governors were also under scrutiny over the lockdowns, quarantines, and decisions made during COVID. Cuomo was publicly criticized for his decision to place COVID patients with nursing home residents.

Governor Gavin Newsom received public backlash for his decision to close the state down so early. Newsom was blamed for job loss, business closings, and people moving out of state to find work. CAGOP led an effort to have Newsom recalled as Governor.

One of the first big events to take place after the reopening in New York is Springsteen on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen, known in the 80s as, “The Boss,” will be performing at St. James Theater, 246 West 44th Street, New York. Springsteen tickets will be available to purchase beginning on June 10.

The first performance will be held on Saturday, June 26, with performances to continue through September 4. Please note, according to the New York state guidelines, all attendees must provide proof of being vaccinated for COVID to enter the theater.

Full details on requirements to attend Springsteen on Broadway may be found on the Springsteen website at; https://brucespringsteen.net/ or at The SeatGeek, where tickets may be purchased.

California has similar guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) describing exactly what activities one could safely partake in with or without a mask.