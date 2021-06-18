BRENTWOOD- On Thursday, June 17, at approximately 5:18 p.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 11000 Block of Mayfield Avenue in Brentwood for a reported structure fire in an apartment building.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that there was smoke coming from a parking garage of an apartment building that had reached up to the second floor. It took around 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames. Firefighters utilized foam on top of the building to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Firefighters believe the fire was started during some plumbing work that was being performed on the building. There were no reported injuries or damage to surrounding structures.