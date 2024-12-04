CALIFORNIA—On December 1, Governor Gavin Newsom requested a special session to convene on Monday, December 9th. Newsom has publicly stated his plan to request $25 million from the state legislature to combat President-elect Donald J. Trump Administration’s plan to end funding of Newsom’s $7.5 thousand Electric Vehicle (EV) tax credit.



Newsom’s proposal to the California Department of Justice for funding is to replace funds Newsom intended to use for the EV credit he promised Californians who purchase electric vehicles.



“We will intervene if the Trump Administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California. We’re not turning back on a clean transportation future. We’re going to make it affordable for people to drive vehicles that don’t pollute,” Newsom stated.



Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-CA) made the following statement regarding Newsom’s request for funding. “Californians have made it clear: affordability is their top concern,” Jones said. “Yet, even with the massive deficit he created, Gov. Newsom wants to hand his attorney general a blank check to wage endless battles against the federal government — while our own state is on fire, both literally and metaphorically.”



Newsom has garnered a lot of criticism over his plan to be the first state to ban gasoline-powered vehicles. Californians have experienced complete blackouts from the strain on the electrical grid in the state. There is no plan in place to achieve the electricity needed to power the electric vehicles for the entire state of California.



Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-CA) rebutted Newsom’s proposal suggesting that Newsom’s special session is, “Just another political stunt and a desperate attempt to distract from the Democrats’ significant losses across California on Tuesday in state Senate, state Assembly, U.S. House, and on key ballot measures, including Prop 5 defeat and Prop 36’s overwhelming win.”



Ballot Proposal 5(Prop 5) was the Newsom-backed proposal to allow funds from local bonds to be used for affordable housing. Proposal 36 was an attempt proposed by Newsom to increase fines and sentences for certain drug charges and retail theft.



On December 2, Senator Brian Jones (R-CA) introduced Senate Bill 2 (SB-2) to repeal Gavin Newsom’s proposed 65-cent gas hike. The following statement came directly from Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones’ webpage.



“Californians already pay the highest gas prices in the nation, and Gavin Newsom’s political agenda is about to make them even higher. Our Day 1 priority is protecting Californians at the pump. SB 2 will immediately repeal the Newsom Administration’s 65 cent gas price hike and put an end to their most recent price gouging scheme.”



SB-2 is coauthored by the entire Senate Republican Caucus.



Governor Newsom has spent an exorbitant amount of time and money suing the Trump Administration during Trump’s first term in office.



Newsom has been adamant in making the state of California a sanctuary state for diversity, abortion, and illegal immigration.



The Trump-Vance Administration has vowed to end government funding to sanctuary cities and states that harbor criminals who entered the U.S. illegally.



Trump-appointed Tom Homan has promised to go after illegal immigrants committing crimes in the U.S. and to find the 300,000 children unaccounted for or as Homan stated, “Lost during the Biden Administration” at the U.S. border with Mexico.