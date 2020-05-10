CALIFORNIA—Luxury department store franchise Nordstrom announced on Tuesday, May 5 that it would permanently close 16 of its full-line stores due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nordstrom has 116 full-line stores (which are multi-floor outlets that carry the brand’s full range of products), so the closures affect 14% of the shops. The 16 closing stores are spread across 9 states, and California is home to 6 of them.

Business Insider reported that the Californian outlets which will close are located at:

Arden Fair Mall, 1651 Arden Way, Sacramento, California

Paseo Nuevo, 17 W Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California

Montclair Place, 5015 N. Montclair Plaza Ln., Montclair, California

Westfield North County, 270 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, California

3601 The Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, California

Stoneridge Shopping Center, 1600 Stoneridge Mall Rd., Pleasanton, California

Erik and Pete Nordstrom, the brand’s founders, announced over a month ago that they would be closing stores temporarily. They mentioned that “we are taking action to respond to the challenges we are facing today, while also working to prepare for what the future may hold. The decisions we make will impact our employees, customers, shareholders, brand partners, suppliers and our business. The gravity of that responsibility is very real to us, which is why we are being thorough and deliberate with every decision we make.”

CNBC noted that Nordstrom shares increased by 4% on Friday, May 1, but that the stock has fallen approximately 56% this year to a value of $2.8 billion.

“We are living in very difficult times and there are many unknowns. What we do know is we have been around for 119 years. Our company has survived wars, a depression, several recessions and natural disasters,” the message from the Nordstroms continued. “The strength of our culture and the loyalty of our customers are what have sustained us through tough times. We can’t predict what’s next, but you have our commitment that we are here to support you and we will get through this.”