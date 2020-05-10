CALIFORNIA−California residents came out in great numbers on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Huntington Beach. There was an abundance of people holding American flags and Trump flags. Others had bull horns, many with posters and messages demanding the reopening of California. Trucks with large American flags drove down the road as others lined the street.

Planned Freedom Rallies took place across the state of California at different locations. The first was at Huntington Beach/The Pier from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The Freedom Rally in Los Angeles was held at the Mayor’s residence. Sacramento held their Freedom Rally the day prior on May 7th at the Capitol building from 7:00-11:00 a.m. San Francisco held its rally at City Hall, and the Ventura Freedom Rally was held at 800 S. Victoria Ave.

California men in blue kept the protest in order and pedestrians from crowding the streets and causing an accident.

Californians joined forces across the state to demand the reopening of small businesses, the beaches, and the state as a whole.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was among the first in the country to call for a state-wide stay-at-home order. Newsom came under fire in mid-March for his decision when California, the most populous state in the country reported 600 deaths from the coronavirus. Accusations on social media went rampant suggesting Newsom used stimulus money and the COVID-19 outbreak to help solve the state’s ongoing homeless crisis.

On April 22, Governor Newsom indicated that he wished he could give a date, saying the reopening of the state would not be like turning on a light switch.

Newsom ordered Orange County beaches closed on April 30, after reports of large crowds on the seashore ignoring the Governor’s social distancing order.

On May 1, Governor Newsom spoke to protesters about the virus.

“This disease doesn’t know if you’re a protester, a Democrat, or a Republican if you support the election of one candidate or the ouster of another. It just knows one thing, and that’s it’s host.” Newsom announced.