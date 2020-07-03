BEVERLY HILLS— The son of late billionaire Norton Simon closed on a $25 million deal on July 2 for his Beverly Hills home.

Simon was an industrialist and philanthropist that reined the California area as one of the richest men before his death in 1993. He founded Val Vita Food Products that later went on to acquire Hunt’s Foods. Simon was also known for his fine art collection, leading to the opening of the Norton Simon Museum.

The estate was first listed in 2019 with the price tag of $42 million but a price cut in January brought it down to $38.5 million.

The listing is under the Westside Estate Agency represented by Kurt Rappaport and Kevin D. Booker. Rappaport handles the dealings with buyers.

The property sits on 2.5-acres of gardens that features a pool, tennis court, and a bamboo section of the garden. Famous architect to stars like Mel Brooks and Sharon Stone, Peter Choate, built the French-style estate in 1985. The land is guarded by iron gates.

The home itself is 10,600 square-feet with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and large living room that allows a lot of natural light. A study room accompanied by a step-down library are also featured.

Bordering the property is the Los Angeles Country Club.