HOLLYWOOD ⁠— Novak Djokovic, currently ranked as the world’s Number 1 tennis player, confirmed on Tuesday that both he and his wife Jelena tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes after world Number 14 Grigor Dimitrov confirmed on Sunday he had tested positive for the virus. Both players, along with several others, participated in the controversial Adria Tour. Dimitrov had just played a match against Borna Coric, who also tested positive for the virus.

In his statement, Djokovic stated that “immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade Novak was tested along with all members of the family and the team with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar.” He also confirmed to be asymptomatic.

On June 15, twitter user Benoit Maylin publicised a video showing the participants of the tournament partying at a club. At one point in the video, the players appear to be dancing shirtless in close proximity on the stage.

Many other activities as part of the tour were documented showing the players in constant close proximity. Soccer and basketball matches were among the events scheduled.

The tournament is a charity initiative created by Djokovic himself, according to their website. Five cities from the following Balkan countries were set to host the tournament: Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The goal was to “help both established and up and coming tennis players from Southeastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis.”

The final match of the tournament, set to happen on Sunday, June 21 between Djokovic and Dimitrov, was cancelled after the announcements.