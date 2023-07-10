SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that it is partnering with Providence St. John to provide the public with complimentary help with nutrition and health care access at Virginia Avenue Park every Tuesday starting July 11.

As part of Providence St. John’s Community Health Program, trained community health workers will be available to meet in person with community members at the Park Center Building at Virginia Avenue Park on the first Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the second, third, and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trained Providence St. John’s staff will assist with enrollment in CalFresh, the State of California’s food subsidy program developed to expand nutrition through access to healthy foods. Staff will help community members navigate enrollment and questions for MediCal and Medicare.

Anyone with questions about whether they qualify for benefits or need help completing enrollment forms can make an appointment by calling (310) 458-8688. Drop-ins are welcome.