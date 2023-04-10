BALTIMORE, MD— On Sunday, April 9 Odell Beckham Jr announced on his Instagram story he be will joining the Baltimore Ravens on a one year deal. The 30 year old wide receiver has previously played for the LA Rams, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Beckham was selected 12th overall in the 2014 draft by the New York Giants. He was selected offensive rookie of the year by the associated press in 2015. One of his finest games in his NFL career came against the Ravens. In week 6 of 2016 he caught 8 passes, clocked 222 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in a 27-23 victory for the Giants.

Prevalent injuries mean Beckham has only shown his best form intermittently since leaving the Giants in 2019.

An ACL injury meant he missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He is now the only Ravens wide receiver to have a plus 1000 yard season. He has five of them.

It is unclear who will be throwing to the three time pro bowler as the future of Lamar Jackson is yet to be finalized. The 26 year old duel threat QB requested a trade from the organization last month.

OBJ’s one year deal is worth $15 million guaranteed and a possible $3 million in bonuses. The schedule for three 2023 NFL regular season will likely be released at its usual time in May.