WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in an assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, April 7. The LASF reported they receive a call from a gunshot victim on the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Investigators identified the person as Joshua Findley, as a person of interest who lives at the apartment complex in which the incident occurred.

Findley is a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He additionally has tattoos on his face, neck arms and legs.

He currently has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, unrelated to this incident. Anyone who sees this individual is asked to not approach, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with details on Joshua Findley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cusiter or Detective Martinez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, at (310)-855-8850. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips”Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.