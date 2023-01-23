WEST HOLLYWOOD—A vehicle theft suspect was shot by a West Hollywood sheriff during a pursuit on Saturday, January 21, near The Sunset Marquis located at 1200 Alta Loma Road around 6:00 p.m.

The Sunset Marquis was cordoned off as officials conducted the investigation. Guest of the hotel were not allowed to leave or enter during the operation. Those leaving the Marquis hotel restaurant were escorted by police. Bullet casings could be seen by those passing by.

The current condition of the suspect and the cause of the shooting is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.