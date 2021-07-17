CALIFORNIA—The California Globe reported on June 27, that 11 cities in the state of California are considered to be part the 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Statistics gathered by Roadsack.com confirm that the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime is greater in at least 11 cities including: Oakland, San Bernardino, Stockton San Francisco, Vallejo, Richmond, Berkeley, Modesto, Bakersfield, and Rialto.

Roadsack reportedly gets their information from the FBI reports and violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita.

California criminal defense lawyer, Michael McKneeley, explained on his website how the crime rate is figured.

The crime rate would be the number of reported crimes standardized by population. To determine the crime rate, you divide a city’s population by 100,000 to obtain X. You then divide the number of offenses by X. This gives you the city’s crime rate per 100,000 residents for a specific offense.

Hate crime numbers are increasing nationwide. The FBI says, it's also happening in California. Here's what we know: https://t.co/p2NK9jxBu7 #hatecrime #FBI @FBISacramento — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) July 10, 2021

On Wednesday, July 14, Vallejo 911 dispatch reported a shooting. Two victims were reportedly shot in the head and lay unresponsive.

According to a July 8, press release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), a serial cell phone store robber has been sentenced to 45 years of prison time. According to the DOJ:

“A Long Beach, California man was sentenced today to 45 years in federal prison after being convicted at trial of committing a spree of violent cell phone store robberies, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.”

Covesmart.com, a home protection site, reported Emeryville as the most dangerous city in California to live in with 1,429 violent crimes per 100,000 people which reportedly makes it a 1 and 70 chance of becoming a victim to a violent crime.

Emeryville is a small city located in northwest Almeda County in between Berkeley and Oakland. It’s shore borders the San Francisco Bay area.

Roadsack reports Oakland, California has the 10th highest crime rate in the country. 1 out of every 80 people gets killed in Oakland, which is reportedly 1 person every 4 days.

Roadsack reports San Bernardino as 19th most dangerous. Stockton, California as the 21st most dangerous. San Francisco ranks 34th most dangerous city with 669 violent crimes per 100K and 5,500 property crimes per 100K.

Vajello and Richmond, California come in at 36, and 37 with Berkeley at 64th most violent and Modesto as 65th most dangerous.

Bakersfield, California is listed on National lists as 82nd most dangerous in the U.S. while Sacramento ranks 87th and Rialto