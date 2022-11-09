HOLLYWOOD- Hollywood celebrities are just like us, when you’re talking about pregnancies and surrogacy. Surrogacy is very common in Hollywood. So why is it so common in Hollywood? For a multitude of reasons, countless celebrities have used surrogates to carry their children, and the list just keeps growing. One of the reasons maybe fertility issues, a history of pregnancy loss, being in a same sex relationship or simply not wanting to carry. Let’s look at some of the celebrities that have hired surrogates. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their third child. With her first pregnancy, Kim suffered a great deal with preeclampsia, which forced her to deliver at 34 weeks. After her second pregnancy, her doctors advised against trying to become pregnant again. You may recall Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s twin girls Lorette and Tabitha were both born via surrogate back in 2009. The couple struggled with getting pregnant after their first child was born. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burkta 7-year- old twins were born via an egg donor and surrogate.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Fallon tried naturally for years before they had both of their children born via surrogate. At first, they were going to keep the surrogacy between them, however they changed their minds and told everyone about their private decision. Model Tyra Banks’ son York was born in 2016 via gestational surrogate. She posted on Instagram, “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. She also thanked the angel of the woman that carried her miracle baby boy for them, she also mentioned that she prays for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks children were both born via surrogate. She opened up to news sources saying it was “a womb issue for me. It’s a big leap, inviting this person into your life to do this amazing, important thing for you, she said, in a statement, according to published reports.

Ellen Pompeo, star of ABC’s Grey’s anatomy, is a mom to two children born via surrogate. Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share the exciting and surprising news that they had welcomed their first child by surrogate. In a joint statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts, the new parents said: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.” The happy couple continued, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much. Actress Gabrielle Union surprised fans in 2018 when she revealed that she and husband Dwyane Wade had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban after giving birth to her first child in 2008 went down the surrogacy route for their second child. Actress Amber Heard also used a surrogate, as she shared the news with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The latest actress is Rebel Wilson who announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate. The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star shared the first picture of daughter Royce Lilly, describing her as a “beautiful miracle.” She also thanked the beautiful surrogate for carrying her. The 42-year-old actress, is so grateful and is thrilled on starting her own family. She posted a picture of her beautiful baby girl on Instagram, and said, she’s a beautiful miracle. The baby was born this past week. The actress also revealed back in June she was in a relationship with female fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The Australian star has been candid about her journey to motherhood. She visited a fertility doctor in 2019 to freeze her eggs and was told she’d have a better chance if she lost weight. Wilson, who has a polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can affect fertility, prioritized her health and fitness and lost 80 pounds. She began thinking of fertility when she was 39 since her biological clock was ticking. All that matters, is that she’s a mother and the baby is healthy and she’s happy.

