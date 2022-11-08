MALIBU—The city’s Winter 2023 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at http://MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of November 7. The guide features Malibu’s many programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for departments and services.

“The City of Malibu is proud to offer a wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and events year-round,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “The Recreation Guide is a great way to find the perfect programs for you or your kids this winter.”

Residents can find information for upcoming Winter programs offered December through February, including Afterschool Programs, Aquatics, Outdoor Recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs and Excursions, and Youth Sports.

The Community Services Department will host an informational booth at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where you can pick up a printed copy of the Recreation Guide and a giveaway bag, and get information and ask questions from city staff members.

Registration for Winter Programs opens on Monday, November 14 at 8 a.m. at http://MalibuCity.org/Register.

For details, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit http://www.malibucity.org/aquatics, http://www.malibucity.org/daycamps, https://malibucity.org/337/Community-Programs, and http://www.malibucity.org/sports.