WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, April 5, vehicles were set ablaze near Huntley Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Station responded to the call. A male was taken into custody in connection to the fires. According to authorities, the suspect stuffed paper into crevices on the vehicle and lit the paper on fire. The suspect tried to light a third vehicle on fire, but was unsuccessful.

“Trees engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined the fire was ignited by a person and criminal in nature. Later the same day #WeHo Deputies followed up on information and arrested a male White adult for maliciously setting the vehicle on fire,” said the LASD in a Facebook post.

“Detectives from #LASD Arson Explosives Detail responded and assisted with the investigation. The case was presented to the LA County DA’s Office. Today the DA’s office filed arson charges on the suspect (451 PC). No one was injured during the fire, however, property including several vehicles, trees, and a shed was damaged.”

“Our station would like to thank community members who called our station and dialed 911 to provide important information and details related to the fire. As always, If You See Something Say Something and call 911 or 310-855-8850 for non-emergent situations.”

Canyon News reached out to the LASD for additional details on the suspect, but did not hear back before print.