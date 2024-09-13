SANTA MONICA—On September 8, at approximately, 1:30 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a 9-11 call in the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue where there was an assault with a deadly weapon in progress. A single male victim had been shot multiple times.



Officers working at the scene were able to detain multiple suspects while other first responders attended to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.



One of the suspects, 19-year-old Santiago Ramos, of Van Nuys was identified as the shooter. Ramos was found to be, in possession of, a concealed handgun.



The following came directly from an SMPD press release by Lieutenant, Erika Aklufi.



Witnesses told officers that Ramos and four other young male subjects approached two of the victim’s friends while they were sitting in the 2000 block of the beach and an argument ensued. Ramos pulled out a handgun and the victim attempted to intervene. Ramos shot the victim several times before fleeing eastbound.



Ramos was arraigned on September 10th and faces the following charges:



• Count 1: 664-187 PC – Attempt Murder

• Count 2: 205 PC – Mayhem

• Count 3: 25400(a)(2) PC – Carrying a Concealed Firearm

• Count 4: 25850(a) PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm

• Counts 5-7 – 148(a)(1) PC Resisting Arrest



Bail for Ramos has been set at $4,105,000



Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is encouraged to call SMPD Detective Isaac Reyes, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano, or the Watch Commander’s desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.



