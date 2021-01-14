WESTWOOD- On Wednesday, January 13, at approximately 3:15 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of South Beverly Glen Boulevard in Westwood where a three-vehicle collision left one person dead and three people injured.

Two people in separate vehicles were rescued after being trapped in the wreckage. Both were transported to a regional trauma center in critical condition. A third person suffered a minor injury and one person was found deceased at the scene, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire department.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene and investigated the incident. It is not clear what led to the crash.