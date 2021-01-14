UNITED STATES—Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, announced on Wednesday, January 13, the arrest of a San Antonio campaign worker, Raquel Rodriguez for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting mail-in voting, and the unlawful procession of an official ballot.

According to the press release, the election fraud division of the Attorney Generals Office reviewed dozens of hours of raw video footage that led to the arrest.

AG Paxton calls an “uncharacteristic moment of honesty,” where Rodriguez indicated on video she knew what she was doing was illegal and that she could go to jail for it.

Under the Texas State Election Code, each offense constitutes a felony. If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to a 20-year prison sentence.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas caught footage of Rodriguez engaged in vote harvesting leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Project Veritas and Paxton’s office uncovered that Rodriguez, who was a self-proclaimed, ‘ballot chaser,’ was recorded in October 2020 admitting to her participation in a scheme to defraud and illegally influence and coerce the elderly in voting.

According to reports, Rodriguez was a Biden campaign worker and was collecting anywhere from $5-$8 per vote. Reports indicate that when Project Veritas attempted to post the information, Facebook posted a false information tag on the video.

Initial reports indicate Rodriguez had a $55,000 gain from vote harvesting. Texas GOP candidate, Mauro Garza, relayed via Twitter that he was implicated in being involved in the scheme and that the election worker no longer works on his campaign.

Update: I've received comment from #TX20 GOP candidate Mauro Garza, who is allegedly implicated in the voter fraud scheme exposed by the @Project_Veritas video. "The volunteer in the investigative video no longer serves on my campaign." https://t.co/hYfYiy11JI pic.twitter.com/RNhBDlfXes — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) October 28, 2020

