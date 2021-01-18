MALIBU- On Sunday, January 17, at approximately 3:33 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico for a two-story house fire in Malibu that left one person dead and two people in critical condition.

Upon arrival, responding units found the home well involved with fire spreading to the surrounding bush. It took 200 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to knockdown the structure fire and resultant bush fire. Approximately four acres of brush were burned in total. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from damaging any nearby homes.

Two individuals were transported to a local area hospital where they were listed in critical condition. The cause of the fire currently remains under investigation.