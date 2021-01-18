MALIBU— On Wednesday January 13, 2021, around 3:24 p.m., Kathy Sullivan, a local volunteer at the library, passed away after months in and out of the hospital. Sullivan was 41 and a resident in Malibu. She was an important aspect of the local library since 1994.

She was well-known; many fellow librarians and regulars knew about her and her work ethic. She was also president of Friends of Malibu Library (FOML), which is a nonprofit, independent, all volunteer community group formed in 1978 to support the local public library. In this community, members sold used books and held an annual book fair to fundraise for library events, programs, purchases, etc. Additionally, Sullivan also drove the Bookmobile, which is a mobile library. There, her route would start from the parking lot and would have other stops at Zuma and Topanga in order to increase book accessibility within Malibu.

The Malibu Library released a statement saying, “We are all grieving the loss of Friends of the Malibu Library president Kathy Sullivan. She gave her heart and soul to the library every day. She will be deeply missed.”

Sullivan had also worked with former Malibu Mayor: Pamela Conley Uilch. When Sullivan realized that Malibu had fewer resources than other libraries in the county, she was inspired to form the Library Task Force with Uilch. According to the Malibu Times in 2016, Sullivan told them that “The task force found the county was systematically withholding $500,000 per year.” During the next 10 years, Malibu recovered about $6 million from the county.

There is a GoFundMe page titled Kathy Sullivan (PB) needs your help. Chico Carlomumbo- Gary Ruiz, the organizer of the fundraiser stated that “Kathy Sullivan has been in and out of the hospital for 4 months. Dean has worked very, very little during this period caring for her. Their funds are critically exhausted. Please help if you can as Kathy is receiving ongoing medical care.” Their goal is $20,000, and they have received $11,371 currently.

Many have expressed their condolences. One user wrote, “Knowing you, Kathy Sullivan (PB) added another perspective of depth to my existence. Thank you. May your journey – and all of our journeys be beautiful and bright. Dean, please take especially good care of yourself now. Love.”