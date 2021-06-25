HOLLYWOOD HILLS—One person was left dead, and four others were injured in an attempted robbery early Friday morning on June 25. The incident occurred at the multi-million dollar mansion of Richard Saghian, CEO of Fashion Nova.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the robbery, which resulted in a shoot-out at the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way around 2:00 a.m. Two men who were visiting a home in the area were approached by two of the suspects wearing ski masks and holding handguns. The third suspect remained in the car as they came in.

The two masked suspects forced the two victims on the ground at gunpoint and demanded them to give up their personal items which included watches and jewelry. A security guard nearby saw the incident and started firing his gun. The security guard was shot in the stomach, and the two suspects and both victims were also struck by bullets. The suspects got back in their car and fled the scene.

Police arrived at the scene and found the three victims at the home. One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot to the abdomen. All three victims were transported to a local hospital. The security guard remains in critical condition, and the other two are in stable condition.

Police discovered that the suspects’ car was a silver or light-colored Audi. They located the car in Beverly Hills and pulled the driver over near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive. The second gunman was discovered to be shot in the ankle and was transported to a local hospital, and the third suspect that remained in the car was taken into custody at the traffic stop. A firearm was also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Robbery Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are working on a theory that the incident may be related to other robberies in the Hollywood area. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Robbery-Homicide Division, Detective Gerry Chamberlain (213)-486-6840. Anonymous tips should be reported to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org. You may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers.