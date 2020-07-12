SANTA MONICA—On June 29, the Santa Monica Music Center began offering online DJ summer camps for “kids and teens” in collaboration with The DJ Coach.

The Santa Monica Music Center is located at 1901 Santa Monica Blvd., and was looted on May 31. DJ HAPA is the Head Tutor at The DJ Coach. He has worked with brands like Ducati, Ferrari, Microsoft, and The Grammys, and with artists like Michael Jackson, Drake, and Bruno Mars.

Each camp runs for five days; the final one will end on August 14, 2020. A 55-minute-long ZOOM call is conducted daily, during which participants review materials and go over exercises. There are three time-slots: 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m. The camps are also offered at three different levels of difficulty.

All participants must have access to headphones, a Pioneer DDJ-200 Controller (included in the course fee), and an iPad or iPhone. Other perks of enrolling in a camp are lifetime access to TheDJCoach.com, a month-long subscription for SoundCloud Go+, and a free “DJ Coach Starter Pack of Hi Quality MP3s.”

Topics to be covered include basic mixing, making beats, basic music theory, “filter & EQ,” sampler introductions, and more. Every camp will end with a virtual presentation of the participants’ work and/or performances.

One camp session costs $199, and a package with all three levels costs $550. Anyone who cancels their registration after the first day of the camp is entitled to a full refund.

Full camp details can be viewed at thedjcoach.com/summer.