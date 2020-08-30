SANTA MONICA—One of the organizations dealing with the issue of homelessness is focusing on the Los Angeles area, which accounts for more than 10% of the homeless population in the entire county.

Upward Bound House (UBH) describes its mission as “to eliminate homelessness among families with children in Los Angeles by providing housing, supportive services, and advocacy.”

Their mission further explains what it hopes to achieve in one of the biggest cities in the country, “We strive to reduce the number of homeless families with minor children who are hungry and living on the streets of Los Angeles, by helping them access basic resources and successfully transition into their own homes with the capacity to remain there permanently.”

UBH has housing programs all across the County of Los Angeles, including Santa Monica, Culver City, Compton and South Los Angeles. The Santa Monica chapter by itself services families that are in need in Venice, West Los Angeles and Westchester.

They have received some of their funding from OneWest Bank, which supplies people with plenty of essential needs for families, such as bedding, linens, toiletries and kitchen utensils. They also have kid necessities, such as cribs and high chairs.

According to their official website, they have a “diverse revenue stream that upholds the financial sustainability of our programs,” and that their public and private grants combined together “keep [their] revenue sources balanced.”

According to figures released by Upward Bound House, 21 families currently are living in the Santa Monica facility, while 18 additional families reside in the Culver City facility.