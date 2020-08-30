SEATTLE —One officer was injured and one person arrested for arson on Monday, August 24, during a night of protests in Seattle, Seattle police said.

A protest group began marching from the Cal Anderson Park right after 9 p.m., with police monitoring. The region is large part of the now dismantled CHOP zone, where a number of shootings left individuals dead and injured.

The gathering protested the death of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23.

The group made its way to the West Precinct of the Seattle Police Department and began “hurling objects at the building causing minor damage and broken windows as well as painting graffiti on the walls,” police said.

The group then made their way back east and continued to protest outside the East Precinct of the department. There, individuals “climbed over a chain-link fence and set a fire next to the building,” according to Seattle police.

Outside door locks were also damaged as protesters placed quick-drying cement over them. One officer was injured during the night of protest in Seattle. One person was into custody for investigation of arson.

Police detectives are also investigating another fire incident at an office building on 4th Avenue South “after someone threw multiple incendiary devices, causing some damage,” police said. It is not clear if this incident is tied to the protests.

One coffee shop around the West Precinct area was damaged when “people smashed the plate glass windows.”

The department’s tip line can be reached at 206-343-2020.