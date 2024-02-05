LOS FELIZ—On Friday, February 2, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple incidents where he stole over $31,000 in merchandise from a local business.

The LAPD reported on January 31, around 5:20 p.m., the suspect entered a retail store in the 600 block of North Dillon Street in the Silver Lake area near Los Feliz. The suspect removed over $700 in merchandise and exited the business without paying. Rampart area officers arrested the suspect in the parking lot without incident.

Target Asset Protection employees advised detectives that the suspect stole approximately $31,872.48 worth of merchandise over a 7-month period.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Krause, 34, of Los Angeles. He was booked for 487(a) PC: Grand Theft under booking number 6752035 with $35,500 bail.

Anyone with details about this crime or these types of incidents is asked to contact the LAPD Rampart Burglary Theft Detectives at (213) 484-3490. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.