TOPANGA CANYON/MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page that an Evacuation Order was issued for Santa Maria Road from Topanga Canyon, Malibu as a result of high risk of mud and debris. The order is in effect from 6 p.m. February 3 thru Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m.

Staying in the area could cause a risk to personal safety and have limited ability for medical or rescue personnel to get to them. The American Red Cross established an evacuation center for people impacted at ONE Generation, 18255 Victory Boulevard in Reseda, CA 91335. The center can be contacted at (800) 675-5799.

The Agoura Animal Care Center has been established as the location for affected ANIMALS. Their address is 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura, CA 91301.

Individuals living in the Evacuation Order Area must evacuate immediately to ensure their safety and that of their loved ones.

“Remember to gather medications, pets and important documents, and leave immediately. Stay informed of local news, register for emergency alerts at @readylacounty and @nwslosangeles or visit Emergency – COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES (lacounty.gov),” reads a statement from the LASD Facebook page.