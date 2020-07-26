UNITED STATES—On July 14, Florida’s Department of Health released the reports on the number and percentage of COVID-19 cases.

According to the report, Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, shows 98% positivity cases. The organization includes 13 hospitals and emergency departments across Florida.

Orlando Health’s Media Relations Manager Alayna Curry told Canyon News that the 98% positivity rate is incorrect. “We have, and continue to report all our test results as required — both positive and negative — since our first case earlier this year.”

Multiple Orlando Health hospitals are listed in the ‘testing by laboratory’ section of the report. Taking those calculations, the positivity rate for Orlando Health comes down to 9.7%. “As of July 14, Orlando Health has found 5,206 positive tests of the 53,932 it administered throughout its hospitals,” Curry said.

The Florida State Department of Health told Fox 35 News that some smaller labs haven’t been reporting the negative test results. They also said they’re working together with the labs to ensure proper, accurate data is compiled. The Department of Health was not available for comment at the time of this article’s publishing.

Despite the Orlando Health’s percentage reporting error by the State, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains the same, according to Tampa Bay Times, and has continued to rise over the past week.

As of July 24, Florida’s COVID-19 cases have come to 402,312 and deaths 5,653, with 0 recovered cases.