SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is currently dealing with an outage that is impacting some wayfinding signage citywide on Monday, December 27.

The city’s unified wayfinding system is designed to reduce traffic congestion, by assisting motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians with traveling into and around the City, and providing City parking availability and on-street directional information.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the outage may cause for our residents, visitors, and partners. We appreciate your patience as we work diligently to assess and resolve the outage, and we will provide an update when we have more information,” the city of Santa Monica stated on its website.