UNITED STATES—Special Counsel John Durham launched an investigation into former Secretary of State, and former Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton’s email correspondence involving possible interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

On December 20, Special Counsel John Durham asked in court if it is not a conflict of interest for Hillary Clinton to use the same attorneys who represented Russian national and analyst Igor Danchenko noting that the upcoming trial of Hillary Clinton may include inquiries into if Danchenko’s activities were indeed directed by Clinton.

On November 3, 2021, the indictment of Danchenko was filed in the U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, it was Danchenko who collected information and lied in court about a non-existent phone call between him and Donald J. Trump.

On November 4, he was arrested for lying to the FBI. Danchenko worked on the 35-page document referred to as, “The Steele Dossier” with Christopher Steele, a Russian national who was reportedly an expert on Britain’s M16. The Steele Dossier investigation began in March 2016.

Reports by the Wall Street Journal indicated that Fusion GPS, a private intelligence agency, was initially hired by a conservative website called Free Beacon for the purpose of conducting research on opposing candidates. The Steele Dossier was purchased by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

New information was presented and includes information from the Clinton emails that media outlets previously referred to as “lost,” or “deleted,” emails. Some of the referenced leaks have been posted on Twitter.

The author of 15 books, editor and Chief of @phsychtoday, research analyst, and Harvard grad, Dr. Robert Epstein, revealed leaked emails between Google Executive Eric Schmidt, and Hillary Clinton.