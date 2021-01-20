PACIFIC PALISADES- Over 300 residents in Pacific Palisades were without power on Wednesday, January 20. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power confirmed at least 324 homes were affected as of 11:00 a.m. Gusty winds reached up to 90 mph Tuesday night resulting in power outages in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Bel Air.

A red flag warning for Pacific Palisades expired Tuesday night, but a high wind advisory remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20. Northeast winds are expected to reach up to 30 mph with gust up to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”