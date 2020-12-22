SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, December 22, the city of Santa Monica announced that they will be providing temporary rent relief to over 600 households experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19. The city will be using a combination of CARES act funding, federal Community Development Block Grants, and City General Funds totaling $2.8 million.

“Santa Monica’s rent relief and food pantry have provided welcome comfort in 2020 for families who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to pursue all possible avenues to lift up our most fragile Santa Monicans in every way we can,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich in an official statement.

In an effort to prevent evictions the program will provide up to three months of rent or a maximum of $5,000 to households with seniors and families with young children. The city originally planned to support approximately 300 households with an initial fund allocation of $1.86 million. In October, Santa Monica received $1 Million in additional CARES Act funding and was able to support over 600 households.

“Santa Monica’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program focuses on preventing evictions and covers rent due after the local Santa Monica eviction moratorium expires. It also aligns with the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force focused on developing and supporting measures to help Santa Monica businesses and residents recover during and after this unprecedented crisis,” the City said in an official statement.