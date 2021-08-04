HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Tuesday, August 3, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to Hollywood Boulevard and North Curson Avenue for a report of an overturned vehicle.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on Curson Avenue when the driver tried to switch lanes and jumped onto the curb causing the vehicle to turn on its side. The vehicle took out two street poles and a pedestrian signal light during the accident. Witness reports state that the driver was driving at about 70 mph at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved and there was one reported injury.