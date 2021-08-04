SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, August 4, the City of Santa Monica announced that the statewide “CA COVID-19 Rent Relief” program, also know as “Housing is Key,” is now open and taking applications to help income-eligible households with 100% of rent and utilities, for both future and past amounts owed.

Funds are available until the money runs out and rental assistance is not automatic, landlords and tenants must apply to get help. The statewide eviction moratorium expires on September 30, 2021.

Santa Monica has also launched an outreach program to ensure that all tenants and landlords have an opportunity to apply for $2 billion in utility assistance and $5.2 billion in rental assistance pledged by the State of California.

“We want everyone across our community to be aware of the state funds available to tenants and landlords to pay 100% of housing and utility costs for income-eligible households impacted by COVID-19,” said Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “These funds will support our recovery and ensure Santa Monicans can stay in their homes. Our City is committed to sharing this information with every eligible landlord and tenant. Apply today, Santa Monica!”

Santa Monica property owners and renters can apply today at housing.ca.gov or by calling (833) 430-2122.