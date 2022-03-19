PACIFIC PALISADES — Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard on Thursday, March 17. One vehicle flipped off the highway and landed on rocks near the water’s edge, LAPD Officer Drake Madison confirmed with Canyon News.

Around 9:55 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department’s West LA division responded to a call that there was a collision and a car was overturned off the PCH. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities confirmed that there were two vehicles involved; one vehicle was overturned on the cliff edge and the other was still on the highway.

Two ambulances were called to assist the driver and passenger of the overturned vehicle – one was thrown from the car upon impact, Officer Madison told Canyon News. Both individuals sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway fled the scene. The suspect, a female, was later located and booked for a felony hit-and-run.

The female suspect is facing felony hit-and-run charges. Authorities provided no further information about the identities of the suspect or the victims.

The prior events leading up to the incident are still under investigation by the LAPD West Traffic division.