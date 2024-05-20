CALIFORNIA—On Friday, May 17, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a suspect in the violent robbery of a Rolex watch in Downtown Los Angeles has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area Robbery Detectives, Gang and Narcotics Division and the U.S Marshals Apprehension TASK Force, in collaboration with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Apprehension Team, announced the arrest of the man responsible for the incident that occurred on April 28 at 3:46 p.m.

The LAPD reported the suspect, Pablo Garcia, 25, of Los Angeles, followed the victim in the 800 block of East 1st Street. Garcia reached for the victims Rolex watch, and brutally assaulted the victim to the point where the individual lost consciousness. The suspect removed the victim’s Rolex watch and fled the location. The victim was subsequently treated for his injuries inflicted during the robbery.

On May 14, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Apprehension Team located the Garcia in Downey. He was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for 211 PC – Robbery. Garcia is currently being held on $450,000 bail.

The LAPD’s Central Area Robbery investigators strongly believe there are additional, unreported victims of Garcia. Investigators are also seeking the public’s assistance in recovering the victim’s Rolex watch.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Los Angeles Police Department Central Area Robbery Detective Geraldo Arrieta at 213-996-1868. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bti99B7A1wU&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lapdonline.org%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

