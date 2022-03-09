SANTA MONICA—There are currently 200 job openings available at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier. Pacific Park is advertising full-time and part-time employment for the several positions. No experience is necessary and job training will be provided. Applications can be completed in person at 380 Santa Monica Pier.

All applicants must be at least 16-years of age. Weekend, evening, and summer hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day are available. Openings are available for:

• Food and Beverage Attendants

• Games Attendants

• Grounds Attendants

• Merchandise Attendants

• Rides Attendants

• Admissions Attendant

• Revenue Control Clerks

• Security Officers

• Management Jobs

The state of California has the highest minimum wage in the country at $15.00 an hour.

Canyon News contacted Pacific Park for more information, but have not heard back before print.

There is no cost to enter the park. Pacific Park has approximately a dozen rides and sells tickets to ride individually or a wristband may be purchased for unlimited rides.

Tickets for rides on the Gyro loops are not included in the wristbands and are sold separately.

There are close to 15 different games available to play. Shopping opportunities include Santa Monica Pier and Bait Shop, The Oatman Rock Shop, and a multitude of other little shops. There are several restaurants, food trucks, treat shops, and vendors.

The administrative office is located behind the Long-Range basketball game next to Whac-a-mole Tacos.

For direct inquiries, message at jobs@pacpark.com Pacific Park® is a drug and alcohol-free environment. Pacific Park® is an equal opportunity employer.