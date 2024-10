SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Monday, October 28 regarding the PAL Spooktacular Halloween event.

It will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the PAL Youth Center located at 1401 Olympic Boulevard. Join the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) for a free, family-friendly night of fun.

What individuals who participate can expect:

-Trick-or-treating

-Costumes galore

-Games and activities for all ages