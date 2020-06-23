CELEBRITY — Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, stars in her new reality tv show on Facebook Watch called, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn,” where she will open up about her life under the scrutiny of paparazzi and the legacy of her father. A trailer was released Monday, June 22 and the show will premiere on June 30.

The trailer starts with home videos of her and the late Michael Jackson when she was a kid. Her father asks her what she wants to do when she grows up, and Paris responds to him saying: “I do what you do.” Michael Jackson replies with, “What do I do?” and Paris continues, “You dance and sing.”

“You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human,” Paris narrates in a voiceover as paparazzi footage shows her struggling with the attention. “I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

The docuseries tells the story of Paris Jackson working alongside her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as they produce music with their band, “The Soundflowers.” The show will also dig into the struggles they’ve had to face throughout their lives both in the past and what they have worked on more recently.

“When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music,” Jackson said. “I feel like we’re the same level of damage. Gabe understands the pain I’ve gone through in my life and he’s helped me realize this is what I was born to do.”

Jackson has always wanted to pursue music. Though it may be pop music, as it is what her family is known for, Paris hopes that her indie/folk music will connect her audience and show who she really is. The musician wants her music, “to influence self acceptance and courage,” she said. “I would love it if my music connects with someone and helps in some way.”

The show will premiere next Tuesday, June 30, streaming for free on Facebook Watch. The Soundflowers EP will be released this Tuesday, June 23.