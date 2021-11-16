MALIBU—Caltrans announced they will close a lane in each direction on Pacific Coast Highway at various locations between Malibu Canyon Road to Corral Canyon Road for pavement work starting Monday, November 15. The overnight closures will be Monday through Friday nights, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project is expected to be completed in early December.

Some closures can start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. Drivers can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The work is part of a $2.2 million pavement preservation project to repair pavement in all four lanes of PCH between the Malibu Lagoon Bridge to Corral Canyon Road in the region.