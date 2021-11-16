MALIBU—The Malibu City Council announced during its virtual meeting on November 8 they are extending the permit fee waivers that were enacted by the city council to help homeowners rebuild properties destroyed during the Woolsey Fire of 2018.

“On the anniversary of the Woolsey Fire, we are reminded that so many in our community are still suffering the loss and trauma of this natural disaster, and they still need our help,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I want them to know that their City Council and staff are committed to doing everything possible to help them through this painful, slow, expensive process. I urge anyone in Malibu who is struggling with their rebuild project to contact City Hall for one-on-one personal assistance. We are here to help you.”

The city of Malibu reported on its website, that the fee waiver deadline was extended for another 18 months to June 30, 2023. All required Planning Department applications for a project must be completed by June 30, 2023. All required building permits must be pulled by December 30, 2023. Fees will not be waived after December 30, 2023. The City’s Rebuild website and forms were updated and are available on the Rebuild website.

The Malibu City Council made Woolsey Fire rebuilding a top priority after ensuring public safety in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget, and voted unanimously each year to extend the fee waivers, which now account for a total of approximately $5 million in Woolsey Fire rebuild assistance. Currently, 56 homes destroyed during the fire have been rebuilt and those owners received their Certificate of Occupancy to be able to move in, and 317 homes burned in the fire were approved by the Planning Department.

The fee waiver includes all city planning and building permit fees for properties that are being rebuilt as a “like-for-like” or “like-for-like plus 10%” rebuild and were used as a primary residence by the property owner as of November 8, 2018.

For rebuilding details, forms, deadlines and other resources, visit the Rebuild website. To request one-on-one personal assistance with a Woolsey Fire rebuild, contact the Fire Rebuild Team at ashah@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 385.