MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced in a news release on Tuesday, January 30 that as a result of community concerns, the City of Malibu Public Works Department has announced adjustments to the ongoing Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) Traffic Signal Synchronization project. The new plan is expected to enhance traffic flow while balancing project timelines.

As reported on the city’s website, the revised measures will offer two lanes of traffic in each direction by shifting one travel lane into the center median. The adjustment is aimed to address congestion issues, while maintaining production and safety levels for the construction workers and drivers. The new plan is expected to be implemented as soon as possible, pending approval by Caltrans. Malibu recognizes the impact of construction activities on daily commutes and is committed to limiting disruptions wherever possible.

Members of the community have inquired about work being performed at night. The option was considered by the Public Works Department, but they found that working at night would slow down the project timeline and increase project costs by $1 million due to required safety mitigation measures. The decision to proceed with daytime construction is to ensure a balance between project efficiency and community concerns.

Motorists can expect delays weekdays from 6 a.m. thru 3 p.m. The project is on track for completion as planned by the end of 2024.

The project will install communication lines between traffic signals on PCH from Topanga Canyon Boulevard to John Tyler Drive, synchronizing the signals to existing traffic conditions.

This will allow the signals to be controlled remotely by the Caltrans Traffic Management Center to lower traffic speeds and reduce congestion. For more details on the project visit: www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSignalSynch.