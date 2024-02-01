MALIBU—On Wednesday, January 31, the city of Malibu announced that the Malibu Arts Commission invites all to see the City’s next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, the 2024 Student Art Exhibition, featuring original works by student artists. The closing reception with the artists is on March 10.

“The City’s annual Student Art Exhibition enriches the cultural life of our community and creates an important opportunity for artistic expression and creativity for Malibu’s young artists,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “I applaud the work of the Malibu Arts Commission which continues to bring interesting and relevant art exhibitions to our City Gallery. I encourage you to come enjoy the exhibition and the reception and meet and support our young artists.”

The 2024 Student Art Exhibition will be on display starting Monday, February 5 until Friday, March 8. The Malibu City Gallery will open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required, and the exhibit is free to attend. The exhibition was open to students in grades TK through 12 attending Malibu area schools.

The closing artists’ reception takes place on March 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature light refreshments and city certificates for the participating artists. This event is free for the public to attend. For more details visit: https://malibucity.org/studentartexhibit.