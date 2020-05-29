SANTA MONICA—A small Black Lives Matter protest was held on Thursday, May 28 which started at the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters and ending at the Los Angeles Police Department substation in Venice.

A report on Twitter from user Pete Demetriou stated the protest began with 40 people and ended with a crowd of about 100. The protesters chanted at the police. There were no incidents or police involvement per reports.

The protest was held in response to the death of George Floyd, 47, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died while in police custody after being held down with a knee on his neck by a police officer. Bystanders filmed the incident and uploaded the video to social media. After circulating on social media platforms, the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired, but not charges have been filed against them. The video sparked nationwide protests in the past two days, with riots, looting and fires taking place in Minneapolis.

This protest comes in the wake of a disruptive march of protesters through downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27. Video footage showed one protester climb on top of a police car and later fall. It also showed protesters breaking the glass on police crusiers.