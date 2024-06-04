Fresno, CA — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Central Fresno late Sunday night, June 2, 2024, according to ABC30. The incident occurred shortly after 10 PM at the intersection of Blackstone and Garland Avenues, just south of Dakota Avenue.

According to police reports, the woman, who is in her late 20s, was leaving the ARCO gas station and crossing Blackstone Avenue eastbound, outside of the designated crosswalk. At that moment, she was hit by a northbound vehicle traveling at a speed of 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Emergency responders arrived promptly, and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Authorities have indicated that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Duty of Care Toward Pedestrians

Drivers are expected to provide a special “duty of care” toward pedestrians, who are more vulnerable and more likely to receive fatal injuries in traffic collisions. However, establishing liability can depend on multiple factors. Sorting through these complexities to determine fault is one of the services a personal injury attorney can provide.

Even after fault is established, insurance companies will attempt to minimize any claim they cannot deny. That is another place where a personal injury attorney can prove valuable by negotiating on behalf of victims to win for them the full compensation they are due.