UNITED STATES−GOP members sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a detailed letter demanding an explanation as to why she reportedly ignored requests from top security officials to call in the National Guard prior to the January 6, Capitol riots.

House Republicans and members of the US Senate suggest Speaker Pelosi may be responsible for the delayed response that would have led to the activation of the U.S. National Guard.

In the middle of the attack on January 6th, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund requested assistance from the National Guard. It took over an hour for this request to be approved by Speaker Pelosi and her Sergeant at Arms.https://t.co/KwRQe8TNS0 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 16, 2021

House Administration Committee Ranking member, Rodney Davis (R-IL), House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Oversight Committee Ranking member, James Comer (R-KY), and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member, Devin Nunes (R-CA) sent the letter on Monday, February 15, stating they have “many important questions, [regarding her] responsibility for the security,” of the Capitol on January 6.

Pelosi reportedly responded saying, “They are, clearly trying to deflect responsibility for the Capitol attack from Donald Trump.”

Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper Michael Stenger, former Sergeant at Arms Paul D. Irving, and Steven Sund, have reportedly resigned in the wake of the attack, but have been called back to testify along with, U.S. Capitol Police, and Police Chief Robert Contee III.

Police Chief Robert Contee III of the Metropolitan Police Department, gave his testimony of what happened and the calls for help made to multiple agencies when the Capitol riots occurred on January 6.

A vote of no confidence is expected this week regarding multiple U.S. Capitol (USPC) Department officials, including Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

Chief Sund shared this insight about the January 6 crowd, with reporters. [They] ‘Were wearing radio earpieces indicating a high level of coordination,” [and] “weapons, chemical munitions, protective equipment, explosives, and climbing gear,” Sund reported.

Canyon-news did reach out to Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for statements but did not hear back in time for print.