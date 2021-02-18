UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, February 17, a conservative talk-show host, Rush Hudson Limbaugh died.

Before Limbaugh’s death, he told his audience that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Rush leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh. News reports indicate that the couple had Elton John sing at their wedding in 2010. The couple reportedly met writing children’s books together in a series titled, “Adventures of Rush Revere.”

Numerous celebrities, fans, and friends sent out their condolences via social media. News outlets and radio announcers alike are saying that Rush Limbaugh made conservative radio what it is today.

Limbaugh’s obituary in the Chicago Tribune describes his way of being blunt and conservative all at once while drawing an ever-growing audience.

Fellow radio show host and author, Jordan Sekulow, shared the following on Rumble, “Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a merry band of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right and foretold the rise of Donald Trump, died Wednesday. He was 70.”

Jordan Sekulow who is also the ACLJ Executive Director and Ric Grenell who is the Special Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy discussed the life and impact of conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh.

Author and political commentator, Candace Owens tweeted out a heartbroken response to the loss of Limbaugh stating, “He is an American icon that can never be replaced.”

Fox News’s Greg Kelly replayed the video of President Trump announcing Rush Limbaugh, the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union Address on February 4, 2020. First Lady Melania Trump fastened the medal around his neck while Rush’s wife, Kathryn looked on.

Trump spoke well of Limbaugh indicating that he didn’t know Limbaugh at first. Their first meeting was after an escalator ride Donald J. Trump took at the Trump Tower in New York to announce his first run for President.

Trump and Limbaugh became friends after that. Trump and Limbaugh played golf together.