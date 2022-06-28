UNITED STATES—On June 21, during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Republican Representative of Texas – Mayra Flores, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was filmed shoving one of the Flores’ daughters.



The daughters were standing next to Pelosi on the right. The older daughter who was closest to Pelosi was elbowed hard enough to move her.



Congresswoman Flores made tweeted about how proud she was of “her little princess,” for not letting Pelosi phase her and kept right on smiling for the picture.



Rep. Flores is one of the newest Congresswomen elected to the House of Representatives. She flipped the seat of the 34th District of Texas. Former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. resigned as of March 31, 2022, leaving his seat vacant.

Flores took 51 percent of the vote beating Democrats: Dan Sanchez, Rene Coronado, and Juana Cantu-Cabrera. She is the first Republican to represent Hidalgo County, in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas since 2010.



Pelosi posted a video of the photo op after the swearing on Twitter. Her version clearly depicted the Speaker of the House shoving or elbowing the little girl.



On June 22, Pelosi gave her remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which Flores was once a member of.



Flores had the endorsements of Elon Musk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, Peter Thiel of Ventura Capitalist, the Congressional Leadership Fund, and Chairman Matt Rinaldi of the Republican Party of Texas.