CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department reported that on October 6 around 3 p.m., Wilshire Narcotics Enforcement Detail (NED) served a search warrant for the fourth time at an illegal cannabis business located near the 5300 block of West Pico Boulevard and completed the first cannabis board up in the city. Wilshire NED conducted a long-term investigation about an illegal business selling cannabis.

The LAPD reported that during the first three search warrant services, officers served the business with a notice of unauthorized commercial cannabis activity and posted the intent to padlock, barricade and fence. The property and business owners were given over 10 days to request a hearing with the Office of Public Safety. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power disconnected power during the first search warrant and learned during the second warrant service that the business was illegally taking power from a neighboring power source.

The Los Angeles Task Force on Cannabis Enforcement, chaired by the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety, approved the use of the Padlock and Board Up Ordinance. The Task Force handles the scheduling requests for appeals by the property / business owners and is responsible for hearing those appeals. The Task Force asked the LAPD and Department Building and Safety to implement the ordinance on a limited basis. The above location was selected as it is the first location to meet the requirements for board up. The Department of Building and Safety secured materials and a contractor to board up the business.

Wilshire NED made three arrests during the service of the search warrant and recovered 71 pounds of cannabis, a 9mm ghost handgun, and U.S. Currency from inside an illegal cannabis business.

Courtney Osowski, 24, and Christopher Nieto, 22, and Alan Renteria, 22, were all charged with 11366 HS-Illegal Narcotics location. Detectives will submit the investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Marla Kiley, Wilshire Narcotics Detectives, at (213) 473-0250 or e-mail 32556@lapd.online or Wilshire Division Watch Commander at (213) 473-0459. During weekends and off-hours calls should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For anonymous calls contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.